Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Big double-double in loss
Fox compiled 28 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Kings' 132-113 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
One game after playing just six minutes versus the Timberwolves, Fox bounced back to equal his monthly high in playing time and post his third straight 20-point effort. Fox also generated his second 12-assist tally of December, and he managed to extend what qualifies as the best stretch of shooting of his young career. With Wednesday's 55.6 percent effort, Fox has now drained 50 percent or more of his buckets in five of the last six games in which he's logged double-digit minutes, and he pushed his monthly success rate from the field to that mark as well. The second-year guard's usage levels and across-the-board improvement currently have his fantasy stock soaring.
