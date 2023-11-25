Fox produced 36 points (14-32 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 124-111 victory over the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old led all scorers in the game as he produced his first double-double of the season. Fox has scored 26 or more points in six of seven games since returning from an ankle injury, averaging a sizzling 29.3 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 boards, 3.3 threes and 1.7 steals over that stretch, and the Kings' lack of depth behind him at point guard had led to a career-high 32.6 percent usage rate in the early part of the season.