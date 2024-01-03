Fox posted 30 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Hornets.

Fox led the Kings in scoring in the loss, putting up his third effort of at least 30 points over his past four games. Much of his production came in a 12-point fourth quarter, though his two turnovers and two missed shots over the final 45 seconds essentially sealed Sacramento's fate. Fox is in the midst of arguably his best NBA season, averaging 30.0 points, 6.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.7 steals through 26 contests.