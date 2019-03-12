Fox finished with 23 points (8-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Fox poured in 23 points to go with his quality stat line, despite falling to the Wizards on Monday. Fox has stepped up his game in his sophomore season with the surprisingly competent Kings, averaging 17.4 points and 7.2 assists on a very efficient 46.2 percent shooting from the floor and 37.0 percent shooting from three.