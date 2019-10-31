Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Borderline triple-double in loss
Fox recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.
While Fox has yet to find his stroke, he's produced solid back-to-back performances in what's been a disappointing start to the season for the third-year guard. Fox has yet to shoot better than 50 percent from the field in any single game so far this year and is hitting just 39.2 percent of his shots from the field and 69.2 percent of his shots from the charity stripe this year. Despite his shooting woes around the bucket, Fox's making 38.9 percent of his threes, an encouraging sign after a career-year from behind the arc in 2018-19.
