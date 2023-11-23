Fox closed Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans with 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Fox struggled during the second night of a back-to-back set Monday, scoring just 14 points (5-18 FG) during a blowout loss to the Pelicans. He bounced back Wednesday and delivered a quality stat line, but the Kings suffered a second straight loss to New Orleans. Since returning from a five-game absence due to an ankle injury, Fox has averaged 28.2 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 35.5 minutes across his past six appearances.