Fox produced 21 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 37 minutes in the Kings' 97-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

One night after his poorest showing of the season, Fox bounced back in impressive fashion. He also had a key dunk off a Nemanja Bjelica steal for his only points in the fourth quarter, helping kick off what would be a game-turning 14-4 run. The second-year guard had also contributed 10 points in a pivotal third period that saw the Kings erase a 52-44 halftime deficit. Fox has now eclipsed 20 points in three of five contests to open the season, and his rebounding and block totals Wednesday both served as his best in any contest thus far. Fox looks like one of the NBA's most improved players in the early going and will look to stay hot against the Wizards on Friday night.