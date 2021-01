Fox finished with 43 points (17-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 13 assists, and four boards in 39 minutes of a 128-123 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

Fox set a new career best in points and was just two assists off from matching another career high in the contest. He'll have a few days off before he'll try to avenge last week's loss to the Clippers in a rematch on Wednesday.