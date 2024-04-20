Fox notched 35 points (12-29 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game loss to the Pelicans.
Fox came through when the Kings needed him the most, but the Pelicans put Sacramento's season to an end and will now get a matchup against the Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Fox, whose 35 points was his best outing since April 5, finished the regular season with a career-best 26.6 points per game and will surely be one of the top guards taken in next season's drafts.
