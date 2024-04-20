Fox notched 35 points (12-29 FG, 4-16 3Pt, 7-11 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and three steals over 42 minutes during Friday's 105-98 Play-In Game loss to the Pelicans.

Fox came through when the Kings needed him the most, and the star floor general sparked the team's second half comeback to secure a playoff berth -- and a matchup against the Thunder in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. Even though Domantas Sabonis will make an impact on offense and Keegan Murray can be a valuable contributor in the scoring column, the Kings will live and die by Fox's performances, and they will go as far as the star guard can carry them. To note, Fox surpassed the 30-point plateau in two of his three appearances against the Thunder in the regular season.