Fox recorded 41 points (14-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 128-123 victory over the Thunder.
The Kings needed a lift from their star point guard and Fox answered the call, stepping his game up down the stretch and carrying Sacramento to a hard-fought win against a difficult Western Conference rival. Fox has been outstanding when healthy this season, and this was his third game with at least 40 points -- and his ninth with 30 or more. The electric point guard is averaging 29.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the start of December.
