Fox scored 24 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with four rebounds, seven assists, a steal, two blocks and five turnovers in 35 minutes of Saturday's 106-103 win over Phoenix.

Fox posted team-high totals in scoring, blocks and assists as he helped the Kings pick up a close victory on Saturday. The guard was especially good from the free throw line as he missed just one shot from the charity stripe. It's been a good start to the season through two games for Fox, and if he can stay healthy, a career year could be on tap.