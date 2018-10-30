Fox (back) will be available Tuesday against the Magic, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

A strained lower back clouded Fox's status for Tuesday's game. However, after going through warmups, things have cleared up and Fox will take the floor. He's had a strong start to the year, averaging 18.0 points and 7.1 assists, though makes for a relatively risky DFS option Tuesday as he's still presumably dealing with soreness.