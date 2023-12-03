Fox chipped in 26 points (10-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, 16 assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 victory over the Nuggets.

Fox was brilliant in the win, logging the best assist total of his career. He made universal contribution in the win with output in every major category, and he also continued to enjoy a solid shooting streak. Over the past five games, Fox sank 49.1 percent of his shots. He's also enjoying a career year beyond the arc, dropping three-pointers at a 37 percent clip.