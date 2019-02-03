Fox registered 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Sixers.

Fox continues his sophomore season as one of the league's most underrated point guards, and his ability to distribute the ball to his other playmakers played a crucial role in Saturday's victory. The 20-year old is blowing out his rookie averages with 17.5 points and 7.2 assists per game and ranks seventh in the NBA with 1.7 steals per game.