Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Collects eight assists in win
Fox registered 19 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Sixers.
Fox continues his sophomore season as one of the league's most underrated point guards, and his ability to distribute the ball to his other playmakers played a crucial role in Saturday's victory. The 20-year old is blowing out his rookie averages with 17.5 points and 7.2 assists per game and ranks seventh in the NBA with 1.7 steals per game.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Leads way with 21 points Sunday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Scores 22 points in Friday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Removed from injury report•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Questionable vs. Toronto•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Fills the boxscore in victory•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...