Fox tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-108 victory over the Knicks.

Fox struggled from the free-throw line Monday, finishing with just 5-of-8. His assist total was only three, his lowest amount in almost a month. He salvaged the line with four steals which certainly would have made his owners happy. Fox continues to have a breakout season and should be in line for big minutes on a nightly basis with the Kings still battling for a playoff spot in the West.