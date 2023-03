Fox logged 25 points (10-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Saturday's 138-134 loss to the Timberwolves.

Few players have been playing as well as Fox over the past month, but he finally dipped below the 30-point mark after an impressive eight-game run of exceeding that benchmark. A slightly errant shot and lack of opportunity beyond the arc was the culprit for Fox in the loss, but this blip on the radar shouldn't be much of a concern.