Fox finished Wednesday's 123-116 loss to Golden State in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 24 points (9-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 42 minutes.

Fox thrived despite playing with a broken finger, and he made a significant impact in the contest after ending with 20-plus points for the fifth time in five games in the series thus far. Fox ended one assist away from a double-double, and he's averaging 30.0 points, 7.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game in the series so far. Game 6 will be played Friday at Chase Center.