Fox ended Monday's 131-118 victory over the Nets with 29 points (10-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 33 minutes.

Fox was impressive as a scorer and playmaker in this easy win Monday, ending just two assists away from posting his third double-double of the campaign. He's also thriving as the Kings' primary scoring threat, and while he's always had a leg up over Domantas Sabonis in that role, his numbers in recent weeks have simply been off the charts. Through his last eight contests, Fox is averaging 31.3 points, 7.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.