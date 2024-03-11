Fox contributed 18 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Rockets.

Fox struggled badly from the field and needed 21 shots to score 18 points, but the nine rebounds were a nice sighting for the speedy point guard, as he tied his season-high mark in that category. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry about Fox, however, and there's a strong chance this was nothing more than a bad game. He's averaging 30.3 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the field over his last nine appearances.