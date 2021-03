Fox ended with 23 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists and three steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Lakers.

Fox has scored at least 20 points in five games in a row, and he has dished out at least eight dimes in four of those contests as well. The speedy point guard continues to be the driving force for the Kings on offense and should remain a must-start player across all formats due to his role on offense and his high usage rate.