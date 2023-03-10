Fox closed Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Knicks with 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 31 minutes.

Fox returned from a one-game absence due to a sore hamstring and looked to be in for a quiet performance through three quarters, as he posted just eight points on 4-for-9 shooting. However, the blossoming point guard took over when it mattered most, tallying 15 points on a 5-for-7 line from the field in the final period. He's been one of the most clutch players in the league this season, posting 10-plus points in the fourth quarter 23 times, tied for most in the NBA with Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand).