Fox went for 16 points (4-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one block across 39 minutes in the Kings' 121-107 win over the Magic on Wednesday.

Fox had gone three straight games scoring over 20 points prior to Tuesday's outing. His 23.5 percent shooting was easily the worst of the young season. Though he struggled shooting, his 10 assists were the second most he's dished out this year and the eight rebounds were a season high. Fox has also made a home at the charity stripe, getting to the free throw line eight times in five of his last six games.