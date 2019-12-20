Fox will come off the bench Friday against the Pacers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The Kings have been cautious with Fox since his early return from an ankle sprain, and while he's set to serve in a reserve role Friday evening, there's a good chance he'll log close to 30 minutes. He finished with 19 points, eight assists, two steals and two boards across 30 minutes in his first game back Tuesday against Charlotte.