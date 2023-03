Fox (hamstring) is a game-time call Monday against the Pelicans according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento.

Fox participated in shootaround and remains questionable to play. However, Ham reports that the Kings will be cautious considering it is a hamstring injury. If Fox is unable to play, we could see Davion Mitchell get extended run Monday. In six starts this season, Mitchell has averaged 8.7 points and 3.2 assists.