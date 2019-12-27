Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Considered day-to-day
Fox (back) is considered day-to-day, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Fox had a MRI done Friday and auspiciously it came back clean. It's fortunate news considering Fox exited Thursday's contest early due to experiencing back spams and was unable to return. The Kings' next matchup looms Saturday where Fox should be deemed a game-time call.
