Fox registered 31 points (10-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and four steals over 41 minutes in Friday's 117-110 win over the Hawks.

Fox led the Kings in scoring for the third straight game and the fifth time in his last six games. He has shot 50.0 percent or better from the field in six of his last seven games and has gone 15-for-31 from beyond the arc over his last two contests. Fox is fifth in the NBA averaging a career-high 30.2 points along with 6.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds over 35.1 minutes per game this season.