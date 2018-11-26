Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Contributes 13 points in loss
Fox supplied 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block across 26 minutes in the Kings' 133-112 loss to the Jazz on Sunday.
Fox checked off every box on the stat sheet while bouncing back from his 3-for-14 shooting effort against the Warriors on Saturday. The second-year point guard has turned in a couple of clunkers overall in the last four games, but he's mostly been a reliable source of both scoring and assists for fantasy owners thus far. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting an improved 47.1 percent.
