Fox supplied 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and two steals across 36 minutes in Friday's 116-109 overtime victory over the Pelicans.

The rookie wasn't exactly efficient with his minutes, but he was able to turn in his second 14-point effort in the last three games. Fox's contributions have been inconsistent, but he's been able to supply fantasy owners with the occasional double-digit scoring outing and serviceable returns in the categories of rebounds and assists. Fox's 40.6 percent success rate from the field leaves plenty of room for improvement, but the fifth overall pick undoubtedly has the talent to become much more consistent the more minutes he sees.