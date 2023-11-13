Fox (ankle), who is officially doubtful for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, could return as early as Monday, or Wednesday against the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It was discouraging to see Fox carry a doubtful tag on the Kings' initial injury report for Monday's matchup, but he's had several encouraging updates recently that suggest he could suit up against Cleveland. He fully participated in Sunday's practice and was a full participant during Sacramento's morning shootaround Monday, so the team appears to be actively monitoring his health ahead of tipoff against the Cavaliers. Fox has missed the last five games due to his sprained ankle, so he may face some sort of minutes restriction once he's ultimately cleared to return.