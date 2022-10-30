Fox notched 17 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-113 victory over the Heat.

The fact that Fox needed 17 shots to score 17 points is not going to please many fantasy managers, but he was an absolute pest defensively, excelled as a playmaker and grabbed a career-high mark in rebounds. Fox had scored at least 26 points in each of his previous four appearances, so this is nothing more than a bump on the round for the star guard, who's enjoying an excellent start to the season on both ends of the court.