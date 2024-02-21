Fox acknowledged Tuesday he's been dealing with a minor right shoulder injury, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Fox said he hasn't had an MRI yet because the pain hasn't been that serious yet, so fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried, but it's still something to monitor. The point guard has also dealt with lingering ankle soreness stemming from a sprain that caused him to miss five games at the beginning of the season, but he's missed only one game outside of that absence. After a minor shooting slump, Fox finished the first-half schedule strong, totaling 70 points, 17 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals over Sacramento's final two games before the All-Star break.