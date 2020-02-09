Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Decent effort against Spurs
Fox registered 13 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Saturday's 122-102 win over the Spurs.
Fox has dished out five or more assists in eight straight games, and he is also averaging 22.1 points per game during that stretch. He should remain one of Sacramento's top scoring threats -- as well as their main playmaker -- moving forward as he has been extremely consistent over the last few weeks.
