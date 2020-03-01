Kings coach Luke Walton said that Fox (abdomen) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Walton acknowledged that both Fox and fellow point guard Cory Joseph (heel) are game-time calls, though the coach admitted the former is more likely to play than the latter. If neither Fox nor Joseph is available, Yogi Ferrell and two-way player Kyle Guy would likely handle most of the minutes at point guard. Fox previously missed Thursday's loss to the Thunder with the same injury but returned to action for Friday's win over the Grizzlies and looked good during his time on the court, finishing with 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four boards and two steals in 33 minutes.