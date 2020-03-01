Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Deemed game-time call
Kings coach Luke Walton said that Fox (abdomen) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Pistons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Walton acknowledged that both Fox and fellow point guard Cory Joseph (heel) are game-time calls, though the coach admitted the former is more likely to play than the latter. If neither Fox nor Joseph is available, Yogi Ferrell and two-way player Kyle Guy would likely handle most of the minutes at point guard. Fox previously missed Thursday's loss to the Thunder with the same injury but returned to action for Friday's win over the Grizzlies and looked good during his time on the court, finishing with 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four boards and two steals in 33 minutes.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...