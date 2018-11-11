Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Delivers solid stat line in loss
Fox posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Saturday's 101-86 loss to the Lakers.
Fox played excellent ball despite his team's season-low scoring total. He's been deadly from beyond the arc this season, converting 41 percent of his 3-point attempts. Fox is often overlooked as a quality fantasy target, but now that the Kings have started out strong, he'll be in higher demand.
