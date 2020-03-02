Fox (abdomen) finished with 23 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 win over the Pistons.

Fox had been listed as questionable due to abdominal tightness, the same injury that forced him to miss Thursday's matchup versus the Thunder. Fox has appeared in two straight tilts now, and although he hasn't been fully healthy, he has turned in quality stat lines in both of these last two bouts. With the team fighting to make up ground in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, Fox may continue to try to play through injuries, and he seems like a solid bet to post another strong showing in Tuesday's matchup versus a Wizards club that pushes the pace offensively and gives up plenty of points defensively.