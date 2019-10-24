Fox finished with eight points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists and a rebound in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Suns.

Fox looked rusty in Wednesday's season opener, failing to make an impact in any facet of the game. That said, it was likely just an off day for the third-year guard, who was one of the league's most exciting players last year, averaging 17.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 31.4 minutes per game for the upstart Kings. He'll have a chance to bounce back Friday against Portland.