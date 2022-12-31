Fox closed with 24 points (10-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and 10 assists across 39 minutes during Friday's 126-125 win over Utah.

Fox had a poor first half shooting the ball, going 4-of-11 from the field for nine points to go along with three assists. He was slightly better in the second half, knocking down six of 13 shot attempts for another 15 points while dishing out seven dimes to give him a game-high 10 assists on the night. The Kings' point guard now has back-to-back games with at least 10 assists and has scored 20 or more points in eight straight.