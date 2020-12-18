Fox finished with eight points (3-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and a steal across 30 minutes in Thursday's 113-109 preseason loss against the Warriors.

There's no question regarding Fox's status and role as the Kings' main offensive weapon ahead of the season's start, and he still managed to flirt with a double-double despite making just three of his 17 shots. Fox made a career-high 48.0 percent of his shots last season, however, so he should be in line for a bounce-back performance once the regular season begins next week.