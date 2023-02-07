Fox ended with 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 29 minutes during Monday's 140-120 victory over the Rockets.

Fox returned from a two-game absence and finished two dimes shy of recording a double-double, something he had already accomplished in his previous outing. The star point guard is having an excellent season as one of Sacramento's main offensive weapons and is averaging 25.0 points, 6.8 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game since the start of January.