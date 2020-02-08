Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Dishes out eight dimes
Fox compiled 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-97 win over the Heat.
Fox has dished out five or more assists in all but one game since the start of January, and he has been thriving as a playmaking threat alongside a bunch of natural scorers such as Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic. He hasn't forgotten about scoring, however, and Fox is currently averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field in his last 10 starts.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.