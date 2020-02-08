Fox compiled 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-8 FT), eight assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-97 win over the Heat.

Fox has dished out five or more assists in all but one game since the start of January, and he has been thriving as a playmaking threat alongside a bunch of natural scorers such as Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic. He hasn't forgotten about scoring, however, and Fox is currently averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field in his last 10 starts.