Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Dishes out seven assists
Fox had 18 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 25 minutes during Friday's 98-81 win at Chicago.
Fox has dished out five or more assists in all but one game during January, and he is averaging 7.7 dimes per game during the first month of 2020. He is also scoring 22.2 points per game since the calendar flipped to the new year, and he continues to settle himself as one of Sacramento's most productive and reliable fantasy assets.
