Fox supplied 43 points (14-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 10-13 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Spurs.

Fox hasn't appeared to have any limitations over his three appearances since returning from an ankle injury, and he topped 40 points for the first time this season during Friday's high-scoring victory. The 25-year-old has played at least 36 minutes in each of his three outings since his return and has averaged 33.0 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 38.3 minutes per game during that time.