Fox contributed 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 143-131 win over Washington.

Even though Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis stood out due to his individual performances, Fox has been outstanding as well, and the star guard continues to settle himself as one of the best floor generals in the Western Conference. Fox showed no ill effects of the shoulder injury that sidelined him against the Jazz on Saturday, and he should handle his regular workload going forward. Fox is in line for a tough matchup Wednesday against the Celtics.