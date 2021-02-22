Fox scored 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added 10 assists, two steals and one rebound in the Kings' 128-115 loss to the Bucks on Sunday.

Fox turned in a fifth-straight inefficient outing. Since missing one game due to a knee injury, the fourth-year guard has really struggled scoring wise, averaging 18.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and just 16.7 percent from three. So, the knee may still be bothering him because he was on fire, averaging 30.2 points per game in the seven games prior to his one game absence. Despite the recent struggles, Fox is still having a strong year, averaging a career-high 22.7 points and also adding 7.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.