Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in big road win
Fox managed 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists and seven rebounds across 37 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Fox worked perfectly in concert with Willie Cauley-Stein, which led to his fourth game with at least a double-double in November. The second-year guard bounced back nicely from an outlier 1-for-10 performance from the field Monday against the Thunder, and he's now dished out 13 dimes in back-to-back games. Given his role as primary ball handler, Fox's considerable improvement this season has been integral to the Kings' surprising success.
More News
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Mixed bag in Monday's win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Puts up 19 points in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in losing effort•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Remains productive in win•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Delivers solid stat line in loss•
-
Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Hands out 10 assists Friday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.