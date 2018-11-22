Fox managed 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 13 assists and seven rebounds across 37 minutes in the Kings' 119-110 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.

Fox worked perfectly in concert with Willie Cauley-Stein, which led to his fourth game with at least a double-double in November. The second-year guard bounced back nicely from an outlier 1-for-10 performance from the field Monday against the Thunder, and he's now dished out 13 dimes in back-to-back games. Given his role as primary ball handler, Fox's considerable improvement this season has been integral to the Kings' surprising success.