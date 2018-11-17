Fox finished with 23 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

Fox was a shining light for the Kings Friday, scoring 23 points and recording double-digit assists for the fourth time this season. He has been great for the Kings so far, developing his game in leaps and bounds all over the floor. Those who managed to draft him are likely patting themselves on the back.