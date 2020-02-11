Kings' De'Aaron Fox: Double-doubles in loss
Fox accumulated 17 points (5-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.
Despite an errant night from the field, Fox managed to be the best player on the court for the Kings, yet again, finishing as the sole member of his team with a positive net rating with his plus-three mark. Fox's had a successful season individually and has seen his scoring average and efficiency at the rim markedly increase. While owners are still waiting on him to match his impressive three-point shooting from last season, Fox's nonetheless turned out averages of 19.8 points, 7.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per game this year.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...