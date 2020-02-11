Fox accumulated 17 points (5-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.

Despite an errant night from the field, Fox managed to be the best player on the court for the Kings, yet again, finishing as the sole member of his team with a positive net rating with his plus-three mark. Fox's had a successful season individually and has seen his scoring average and efficiency at the rim markedly increase. While owners are still waiting on him to match his impressive three-point shooting from last season, Fox's nonetheless turned out averages of 19.8 points, 7.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per game this year.