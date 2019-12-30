Fox produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 assists and two rebounds in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Fox was back on the floor after missing just one game with a back injury. The fact he was even back in action was a bit of a surprise, albeit it a pleasant one. He has been a bit banged up this season and is yet to find his rhythm on a consistent basis. He should obviously be activated in all leagues and his return means Cory Joseph loses any short-term value he had.