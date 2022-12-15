Fox supplied 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 win over the Raptors.

Fox didn't have his best shooting performance, but he still delivered a strong performance while securing only his third double-double of the season. This was clearly a step in the right direction, as he struggled massively Tuesday in his return to action following a two-game absence when he recorded 13 points (5-15 FG, 1-73Pt, 2-4 FT) against the Sixers. Despite that, Fox remains a key piece for the Kings and is averaging 22.5 points, 5.6 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game this season.